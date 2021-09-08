“Let’s take a walk,” my husband suggested.
“OK,” I said, eagerly slipping into my sweatshirt.
The day had become cooler than usual for early August and I loved it. We set out to stroll the neighborhood.
Everyone seemed to have taken the time to brighten their gardens with profusely colorful flowers and I was amazed at the varieties, not only in color, but in design. It always gladdens me to see the intricacy in God’s creation from the smallest to the largest flower and the unique foliage of every leafy tree.
So, taking a walk for me is much more than physical exercise. It is like taking a refreshing drink that quenches my soul’s thirst.
Walking had always been my main exercise when we lived in Florida. At the time, my husband Ken worked as a mail carrier. I would drop him off at work and then park in a spot near a beautiful lake and walk briskly for a total of about four miles each day.
But walking held another joy for me.
It was my quiet time of prayer.
With the beauty of nature all around me, I would look to the Lord in worshipful prayer and bring all that was on my heart to him.
Walking. It has been lauded as one of the best exercises we can do.
But since moving to North Carolina, weather doesn’t always cooperate nor is it easy to keep pace on hilly terrain. So, I walk sometimes and bike indoors on a stationary stand along with some strength training.
Yet that invitation to take a walk is always so welcome.
There is another invitation to walk that warms my heart. And, that is to walk with the Lord.
Walking in Scripture means that we direct our thoughts, words, steps in a way that is pleasing to the Lord. It is a way of life.
When we love God and have a relationship with Jesus Christ, we want to live according to the Bible’s teachings. In 1 John 2:5 NKJV we read, “But whoever keeps His word, truly the love of God is perfected in him. By this we know that we are in Him. He who says he abides in Him ought himself also to walk just as He walked.”
A quote attributed to Roy Lessin says, “The one who walks with God is always moving in the right direction.”
So, let’s take a walk. Selah