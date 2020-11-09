It's with a sense of relief I wake up and hope that the real work can begin. After four years of our country being ripped from its hinges, and our standing in the world disappearing maybe we can start work on the very real problems facing us.
If many of you can turn down the volume on the conspiracy theories and recognize problems in our nation have grown exponentially in the last four years, perhaps real work can begin.
If you love this country and the people who live in it, allow change and healing to come. Begin to look toward a cohesive message of experts and scientists to guide us out of the pandemic. Understand stimulus money is necessary to move the economy forward. Look to a time of justice and racial unity.
If you believe in god [sic] know that putting the hate behind will lead us from division to cohesion and truth.
Pat Myers
Sebring