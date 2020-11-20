SEBRING — The City on the Circle will soon be the circle of lights as thousands of lighted silhouettes will light up the night skies. The Sebring Christmas Carousel of Lights will be twinkling from 6-9 p.m. starting Saturday, Nov. 28, and will shine daily until Dec. 26. Admission is free; there is a nominal fee for games.
The bright lights beckon Santa and Mrs. Claus to spend each night greeting children. Some changes will be noticed this year, according to organizer Jon Spiegel. Because of COVID-19 concerns, Santa will not have anyone sitting on his lap asking for toys. Interactions with the Clauses will be without physical contact. The jolly couple will sit behind a big sneeze guard. Spiegel said he and his crew have carefully arranged the lighting so souvenir pictures can still be taken without it being obvious that Santa and his wife are behind plexiglass.
Thousands of lights that call the Circle home for the holidays are placed by Spiegel and a crew of about 12 guys.
“It takes about two weeks to wire it up but then the set up is fairly quick,” Spiegel said. “It’s like a big jigsaw puzzle.”
There will be other changes this year. For instance, the golf game will be expanded but there will no puppet show. Spiegel said there was no way to practice social distancing with 150 people who watch the 40-minute show that normally runs five times a night.
Sebring’s CRA sponsors the Carousel. Funds from the concessions, games and memento pictures go back into the event for new equipment and maintenance, according to Spiegel. People collect the pictures and return every year to make sure they have new one, which Spiegel said makes him feel good.
Spiegel has been setting up the Sebring Christmas Carousel of Lights for 37 years. It all started with a bet. Spiegel was on the board that made decisions about the displays when he told a fellow member that he could do a better job than the company they hired from Orlando to set it up. So his friend said to go for it. It was a bet he either won or lost, depending on how one looks at it.
“It was quite a bit smaller then,” he said.
Changes in landscaping can affect where the layout of the wiring and silhouettes are placed. This year, there were new tables and seating to work around.
“This is my way of giving back,” Spiegel said. “I don’t belong to any service clubs or anything, so this is what I do.”
Spiegel said it takes just two days to take everything down. After a month of dealing with the display and games, he is relived when it is over. When he does decide to retire from the Carousel, he will hand the reins over to Jeremy Daughtery.