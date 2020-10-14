“All I insist on, and nothing else, is that you should show the whole world that you are not afraid. Be silent, if you choose; but when it is necessary, speak — and speak in such a way that people will remember it.” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
If ever there’s been a necessary time to speak, it is now. I ask, how better to speak “in such a way that people will remember it” than by casting your ballot?
Whether Trump wins and we face an optimistic future of more uplifting promises kept, or Biden moves into The White House and we face a future of a submissive, socialistic society, there is little doubt this election will be remembered. The question that follows is: Will this election be remembered as our voting for the fair and productive agenda of a leader and his party focusing on the best interests of our citizens, or voting for the suppressive agenda of a leader and his party focusing on extensive control over our citizens? Further, will we, the voters of 2020, be acknowledged in history books as the ones who did speak out to preserve our way of life with its cherished freedoms, or the ones who relinquished that way of life to strangling socialism?
As we come down the home stretch to this crucial finish line, every voter needs to think about what each candidate has proclaimed — not merely the words he spoke, but the actions, or lack of them, that highlight his previous record, as well as the specifics, not soundbites, of what he hopes to accomplish in the next four years, and exactly how he intends to get the job done. Then, let us heed Mozart’s imperative words. May every eligible one of us speak – by casting our vote for the growth and well-being of our country.
Millie Anderson
Sebring