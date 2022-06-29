Organized sports, is there anything like it? It matters not whether you are an active participant, a beginner or just a casual observer, sports gives all the aforementioned so many emotions with none being more important than hope.
Sports fans hope their favorite teams are going to have a great season the upcoming year. Parents hope for a great and injury-free season and will watch with pride as the kids pop onto the fields, go into the gyms, take it to the mats, or go out on the 18. No matter which, their kids are lacing them up and participating.
A lifelong sports fan watches one season end and anxiously awaits the next season to begin. All the while talking about what kid is to be great in whatever sport that is next. Sports captures our hearts.
While every level of sports has its appeal, none generates more excitement and a stronger following than high school sports. Everyone is touched in some form or another by the beauty and precision of an athletic event at the high school level.
Considering all the time, sweat and determination that our high school athletes put into their chosen sports, we have decided that we should recognize the outstanding efforts of these players this year and going forward.
Dr. Thomas Lackey, a prominent general surgeon in Highlands County; The School Board of Highlands County, the Lakeshore Mall and the Highlands News-Sun have collaborated to bring a celebration of accomplishment in sports to our community all year long with a program dedicated to our county athletes. Dr. Lackey is our trophy sponsor, the Lakeshore Mall provides the venue for Media Days, The School Board of Highlands County provides tremendous support and the coaches and athletes, and the Highlands News-Sun puts on the events and has dedicated all the advertising needed to make this venture a success. The final ingredient will be you. Read on to see how you can make a difference.
We are starting the program this year with what will be the final part of the program in the year to come. It is with great pride that we will publish the Highlands County All-County team for every position in every high school sport for the 2021-2022 school year. Each All-County winner will receive a certificate indicating their position and sport that they were selected to be All-County in Highlands County.
Additionally, each high school has selected their Male and Female Athlete of the Year and from that group the Highlands County Male and Female Athlete of the Year will be selected. This special section will publish on July 2 in the Highlands News-Sun.
But the fun does not stop there, on Aug. 20 we will do something we have never done in Highlands County. We will host the first of three Media Days at the Lakeshore Mall. The first Media Day will be for the male and female sports in the fall portion of the school year. We are in the beginning stages of planning this event and what we know is that we will be interviewing athletes and coaches from each school on Center Stage in the mall. Each team will be asked to come up on stage in their team jersey for photographs. Your school’s schedule to be there will be announced at school and in advertisements in our paper. The cheerleading/pep squad will be invited to generate that school spirit needed when their school is next on stage.
Businesses can help by being a vendor and decorating their space in their favorite school’s color. I think the committee is going to do a prize for the most team spirit-oriented space for the day. We have a creative group; I am sure they will come up with just the right mix to make it fun for our vendors. There will also be a special section dedicated to each of the three sports seasons, fall, winter and spring. We will publish these soon after each Media Day.
We are going to have a Medical Row at the event as well. While sports are great, there are often injuries that need attention. Our hopes are we have a good representation from the medical field on hand as both vendors and as speakers. It is important that the whole spectrum of athletics know the ins and outs of proper medical attention to injuries.
Of course, we will have the bingo games going and some activities to challenge the athlete in us all. Most of you folks out there already know about our events at the mall, we hope this and the Winter Media Day in November (tentatively) and the Spring Media Day in January surpasses all expectations.
As community individuals and families, we simply ask that you show up and support your high school team on Media Day. These kids put their heart and soul into a season. Let’s show them our appreciation.
Once we get to the end of the school year and we have selected our All-County Teams, we are going to have an annual banquet recognizing the All-County teams, High School Athletes of The Year and the top Female and Male Athlete for Highlands County. We will also unveil the 2022-23 All-County Team special section that night.
I hope I have explained this program well. I sincerely hope we have caught your interest and, most importantly, created a desire for you to participate in recognizing and supporting athletic participation in our county. The high school is one of the most important threads in a community’s fabric. Let’s all show the future leaders of our communities our support now.
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher for D-R Media. He is also publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com