In 2008 when I was remodeling my dear old house here in Spring Lake, I rode along out to Arbuckle Creek Dump to dispose of a pickup full of discards.
So recently a “city girl” from Broward County, I was charmed by the occasional small farms along the way, the acres and acres of fields of unfamiliar grasses swaying in the breeze, a few farm animals here and there. We even saw several Bald Eagles swooping and swirling in the crystal-blue sky. All so beautiful. So different from my upscale Plantation neighborhood now changed forever by the new 8-10 lane highway just across a narrow waterway.
We drove along with the windows down, the air so fresh, so sweet that I imagined I was smelling orange blossoms. Life was good. I was living in a Hallmark movie.
But as we slowed down, I smelled it before I saw it – the dump. We drove in, weighed the load, and were directed to one of the two-story-high piles of trash. Looking up at the top of the dusty gray mountain of garbage, I saw six to eight, no, more, majestic Bald Eagles sitting along the ridge of the pile.
I’ll never forget the sight of this symbol of our country sitting atop mounds of trash.
There were a few more trips to Arbuckle as I remodeled this 1979 house, but I never rode alone again. Still, I never forgot the sight. My joy in creating my own little patch of paradise was tempered by the memory of the Arbuckle Creek dump and my own shameful contribution.
Maybe we can’t change the world but we can try. We can repurpose. We can donate. We can share. We can repair. We can make do instead of buying new. And we can recycle.
Let’s give it a try.
Miss J. L. “Sam” Heede
Spring Lake