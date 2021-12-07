Let’s talk decency
What a shame that people are still suffering from “Trump derangement syndrome.” These people have a laundry list of accusations, but when asked for specifics they can’t answer.
Here’s a fact about buying influence. Hunter Biden received millions from Russia, China and the Ukraine, and gave 10% to the “big guy.” When Ukraine wanted to investigate Hunter, Joe bragged that if that happened the USA would hold back the money that was promised to them. Joe continued to brag “Guess what, the investigator was fired.”
How about the Russia hoax that went on for four years only to find out that Clinton’s lawyer paid for the fake dossier? I just hope the witness they have against her doesn’t commit suicide before he can testify.
These “Trump haters” have the nerve to talk about decency.
Cheryl O’Brien
Lake Placid