Well, it’s been raining cats and dogs and I for one was very happy to have the good soaking for my garden and lawn. It is also a positive when you consider how we’ve just passed the 4th of July. Never a fan of the boom, cracking and screeching of celebratory fireworks, at least I’m not concerned about a wildfire starting in the now sodden forests around our home. Of course, there is the issue of the red alert emergency of traumatized pets though.
Every dog has its day, even if around here the cats call the shots. Our poor dingo has become used to playing second fiddle to her household of felines and assuages her feelings of neglect with ongoing steals of Friskies from the cat bowls. Even so, she commands a decent presence about the home with multiple fluffy dog beds and a dog-sized couch in the living area. Used to having things more or less comfortable and quiet, when the pops and pow begins she is a hot mess.
Underfoot or with her head buried up under our arms, she paces her 40-pound body about, pants and drools madly. Unable to rest, her ongoing anxiety begins to make her people crazy too. In the past she has been so distraught that she has scratched at closed doors and attempted to escape into the garage via a cat door that is about five sizes too small for her body. One time she got her head stuck in it and pulled it out from the drywall. I came home to find her wearing the framing around her head like some bizarre doggy cone surrounded by tufts of insulation. Have I mentioned how much I hate fireworks?
While you might feel the burn and want to tell me to call my dogs off, let me please share how frightening they truly are for many of our critters. The cats pretty much howl their way through the hours as we keep them penned up to avoid mad dashing about the house in destructive fashion. Last New Year’s they were injuring themselves in their frantic efforts to run away from the noise booming outside. Have I mentioned we have a handful? The fur was flying as cats and the traumatized dingo intersected every now and then in their desperate circuits through the house.
All the discussion over whether fireworks are legal, safe or appropriate leaves me feeling like I should cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war. One says this, another that and all of it smacks of confusion. Do we really need personal fireworks? Is it safe to allow people to fire off aerial items in residential neighborhoods? Am I just a fuddy duddy? Will these pets stop running through the house already?
Regardless of what should or could be true, we finally discovered a solution of sorts this past 4th. Calming the dog doesn’t work, nor did the supplemental medication so we moved her elsewhere for the evening. An aged canine, it seemed a bit extreme but letting sleeping dogs lie is the least we can do for this old gal. After all, while 4th of July comes only once a year, the damaged door jambs last a whole lot longer.