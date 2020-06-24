Jack Levine's article regarding "Dad's Day" is spot on. I'm sure many of my male counterparts in our schools as teachers, coaches, mentors have felt we have been able to be that additional positive influence in a child's life.
Our "traditional" family structure is fractured and unfortunately, our children are paying the price. All of us who choose to put ourselves in a child's life as a parent, teacher, coach, Big Brother or Sister, or mentor takes on a great responsibility with a great reward.
"The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit."
John Rousch
Sebring