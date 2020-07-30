People, people, people, so little faith as Jesus said to his apostles. The liberal media loves crisis to defeat their opponents; as they say, “Never waste a crisis.” Some people accept what the liberal media say and others do their research. Let’s look at some factual numbers posted on the CDC web page.
As of this writing, there are close to 4 million cases of the virus in this country with about 150,000 deaths. Sounds [like] a lot? Not really! Divide the 150,000 deaths by the 4 million cases and you get a .0375% death rate. According to the CDC, the lowest in the world but, according to the libby media if you listen to them, the worst, where they just report case numbers. Now, cases mean, you get sick, go to the hospital and end up living or dying, and in the case of the U.S., we had 4 million cases with only 150,000 deaths. Get this folks, according to the CDC, about 647,000 people die each year by heart attacks alone, not counting by cancers, auto accidents, the influenza virus, kidney complications or any other complications.
Now, let’s get to the real meat of things and, again by CDC numbers, since liberal’s love science. Between 1347-1351, we had the Black Death (bubonic plague), 200 million killed worldwide. In 1520, we had smallpox, 56 million killed worldwide. In 1918-1919, we had the Spanish flu, 50 million killed. In 541-542, we had the Plauge of Justinian, 40 million killed. In 1981-present, the HIV/AIDS has killed 35 million worldwide. In 1855, the third plague killed 12 million, worldwide. In 165-180, the Antonine Plague killed 5 million, worldwide. In 1665, the 17th century great plagues killed 3 million, worldwide. In 1957-1958, the Asian flu killed 1.1 million, worldwide. In 1889-1890, the Russian flu killed 1 million, worldwide. In 1968-1970, the Hong Kong flu killed 1 million, worldwide. In 1817-1923, the cholera 6 outbreak killed 1 million, worldwide. In 1817-1923, the 18th century great plagues killed 600,000, worldwide.
Now, here we go folks. In 2019-present, the coronavirus has killed 360,000 worldwide, but also with a world population of 7 billion people. Are you listening people? In 2009-2010, the swine flu has killed 200,000 worldwide and, finally, in 2010-present the influenza virus continues to kill with 85,000 deaths alone in the U.S.
Get real people and do your own research and read instead of listening to the tube. Educate yourselves instead of getting false or fake libby news. The liberals want to destroy our history and change this Republic to socialism by using a crisis to do so. All this garbage out there has everything to do with fundamentally changing our form of government. Liberals hate America and American exceptionalism. Liberals want to globalize to rid our Constitution. We are a nation not controlled by any other, free, and not dependent on any other. Donald Trump, is a nationalist and not a globalist. He believes in our independence as I do and what everyone should believe in. Vote Trump 2020 and 2024, 2028. Yes, he can’t serve more than two terms but, yes he can in a way! Think about it!
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.