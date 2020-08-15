After listening to some Democratic pundits recently on TV, it's amazing how fast this nation is falling spiritually. So, Joe Biden says he has faith and goes to his Catholic church every Sunday after Trump said that he was against God. The liberal pundits out there said it was a Trump, gaffe. I say Trump is perfectly right.
First, most denominational religions do not believe in the blood of Jesus Christ, the bodily resurrection and that He, through the workings of the cross, defeated death and paid for the remissions of our sins. Most all religions believe in a works salvation, meaning, you have to do something for your salvation, which is wrong. As with creation, God rested and said it was perfect, nothing else can be done. As with Christ on the cross, he said on the ninth hour "It is finished." He fulfilled the law and works as we couldn't as human beings.
You cannot add to it. By doing so, you are denying what Christ has done as you would deny what God has done creating the universe. When one truly believes what Christ has done on the cross, then one's salvation is assured. A church can't save you; tithing can't save you; charity work can't save you; water baptism can't save you; no human works can save you. It's a free gift from God. In return, one loves God as a man is commanded to love his wife, Ephesians 5:25, KJV. If truly saved, one responds to what Christ has done by loving him, thereby, not doing things he hates like killing, aka abortions, and backing up homosexuality.
So, Joe Biden, says he has faith and goes to church. I say he is being a hypocrite by backing up these things as all the Democrats do and that's why I never back Democrats. I back up God's word. How about all you people out there? Do you back up God's word or Democrats?
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid