Liberty Tree

The 400-year Liberty Tree was dedicated during the 2021 Heritage Festival at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate. The tree is one of the attractions of the festival, slated this year for April 15-16.

 COURTESY/MARIAH DEAN

An ancient live oak, at least six feet in diameter, standa as a Liberty Tree at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate in Fort Basinger.

The Highlands Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution chose this tree as a memorial of the original Liberty Tree in Boston that was cut down by the British in 1775. That tree, a great elm that stood near Sam Adams’ brewery on the road into Boston, had become a gathering point of the Sons of Liberty, and all those who opposed English oppression.

