Highlands County commissioners have agreed to put $25,000 toward dealing with childhood trauma through the county’s libraries.
They voted to have the county apply for a matching grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for C-ART, pronounced “See Art,” which stands for a “Community Assistance and Response to Trauma” program.
The matching grant, totaling $50,000, will provide a 24-month collaborative community engagement and arts education project in support of making Highlands County a more trauma-informed community.
Ingra Gardner, director of Community Programs for the county, and Vikki Brown, Highlands County Library System manager, told county commissioners that the goal of the program will be to provide educational programming for K-12 children and their families through art training to deal with emotional and community trauma, as well as other means of expressing feelings on growing up, change and personal growth.
They said this will take place through arts educational programming, with a focus on food art, community health discussions, art therapy, community gardening, health and wellness, and regional history.
One of the catalysts to this program took place almost five years ago, in 2019, when a young man killed five people in a random act of violence at a SunTrust bank. Despite a pandemic hitting the following year, local and regional organizations looked for ways to produce effective, evidence-based opportunities for improved community relations.
This project, Gardner said, would use artist-based therapy and early student education to support emotional intelligence and expression through the arts.
Another reason to set up this program in Highlands County stems from the county becoming one of the fastest growing areas in Florida, agenda items stated. Highlands County reflects a cultural and racial makeup similar to that of the greater United States, with more than a third of its population, 36.2%, above age 65.
Despite this, Highlands and many of its surrounding counties are classified as underserved with regard to transportation, economic development and education.
This project will invest federal and local resources to ensure that the younger populations do not get forgotten, that they have the opportunity to grow in their personal and emotional knowledge early in their life and can connect across neighborhoods. This should create conditions for future economic growth and increase opportunities for underserved communities to succeed, agenda items stated.
A letter of support from The Champion for Children Foundation, co-signed by CEO Elisabeth Prendergast and Director of Children’s Services Madeleine Leonhardt, states that the Board of County Commissioners departments already work in partnership with the Foundation’s Hope for Highlands Community Initiative.
This new initiative, the letter states, is not “new,” but has been successful elsewhere. In Tarpon Springs, a similar project began in 2011 to great success, the letter states.
Over the last two years, Champion for Children has already worked on spreading greater awareness and understanding of psychological trauma and the families the Foundation serves, the letter states, with many discussions about widening these programs through additional programs.
Several organizations and various community members, to include the Highlands County Children’s Services Council, recognized that need, the letter states, and Champion for Children would lend its support to expanded initiatives through local libraries.
“Healing comes through a variety of methods and therefore we support all positive trauma-informed support programs that help Highlands County in the efforts of becoming a trauma-informed community,” the letter states.