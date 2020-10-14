November is quickly approaching! While we won’t see fall happenings in Florida the same as other places, we will still enjoy all that fall has to offer. Apple cider, pumpkin pie, family; all some of my personal favorites! This year, though, we all (well, those 18 and older) get to participate in our right to vote. Libraries have many resources to assist you with this important right.
Most importantly, if you have not registered to vote, please know that you can register to vote at any one of the Highlands County Public Libraries. It is a simple, quick form that you can fill out, and we can deliver to the correct location. The deadline to register was Oct. 5, 2020, but if you have missed the deadline for this voting season, you can still register for future elections.
To assist with your voting research, visit any Highlands County Library on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays to use a computer. There are a vast number of online resources available, and if you are in need of some examples, try these:
● Vote Like a Beast (votelikeabeast.com/): This website is created by Rhett and Link of the YouTube channel Good Mythical Morning and many other entertainment venues. They have made it easy for you to do your research. You can choose the topics that are important to you and find candidates that align with your interests. The website also condenses important information about voting in your state.
● Highlands County Supervisor of Elections (votehighlands.com/): On this page, you will find information about local elections, right here in Highlands County, along with links to vote online.
● Florida Division of Elections: (dos.myflorida.com/elections/)
● Vote 411 — Florida: (vote411.org/florida)
● Rock the Vote: (rockthevote.org/how-to-vote/florida/)
These are just a couple of the many, many online resources to assist you in your voting process.
Libraries also have a vast array of political and voter education books to learn about the process, read different aspects or views of political parties, policies, and candidates. These books are available in print form at the libraries or online (through the apps) on Overdrive and Axis 360. We even have children’s books you can use to teach your children about the process, and make it a family activity. Many families use their opportunity to teach their children about voting through family votes (favorite candies, favorite movies, etc).
Remember to exercise your right to vote on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
Highlands County Libraries (Avon, Park, Lake Placid, Sebring) are open to the public Wednesday, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and offer curbside service on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To learn more about our e-resources, visit www.myhlc.org.