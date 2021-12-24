SEBRING — After wringing hands for months over the cost of a new roof for Sebring Public Library, county commissioners got good news Tuesday.
The actual cost came in more than $100,000 under budget, for a final total of $194,814 from E.O. Koch Construction.
Commissioners approved it as part of their “consent agenda” — a list of non-controversial items that do not need any discussion or debate either because they are routine procedures or are already unanimous consent. In the case of the roof, commissioners had already given County Administrator Randy Vosburg authority to go ahead with the project and negotiate a lower price than the expected $300,000 bill.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was “elated” to find out the final bill for the new roof would be less than anticipated. Commissioners had concerns about spending a great deal of money on the building’s roof with the possibility that the city of Sebring might choose to demolish it as part of a new waterfront plan.
As it turns out, most of the buildings will stay in place. According to the conceptual plan by Kimley Horn, the buildings most likely to go would be the Artists Village house closest to the shoreline and the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
At their mid-December meeting, members of the Sebring City Council and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency weighed in on the concept, which includes a longer beach, a pier with slips for boats, a green space for festivals and reduced parking. The absence of a civic center concerned many members of the panels.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourism Development Council (TDC), which does business under the trademark “Visit Sebring,” liked the elements that would expand the capabilities of the space to handle big events. However, the lack of a civic center could be a drawback.
“For a lot of events we’re bringing in, the civic center is a very nice space,” Hartt said. “If they don’t keep that civic center, we need something like that.”
Event organizers, whether for water-based motorsports, triathlons or specific cycling events, having a place they can set up their equipment and gear and lock it up overnight is an invaluable resource and a huge benefit they don’t often find at other venues.
How much of a difference has it made? Without being able to say whether or not the Jack Stroup Civic Center has been a deal-maker for recent events, an influx of outdoor sport events on and around Lake Jackson has contributed to a record-breaking $1.1 million in revenue this past fiscal year for the local option tourist tax.
The 4% tax raises money from short-term lodging, whether one night or less than six months, and allocates those funds to improve tourism infrastructure as well as promote events and the countywide area as a tourist destination.
The civic center also has another draw, a recently-completed “postcard mural” on the south wall that many event organizers and participants have used as a backdrop for group photos posted online, Hartt said, based on her research of their social media. Whether or not the TDC will want to fund a new mural on a new civic center would depend on where that new building would go and what walls might lend themselves to it.
Fortunately, Hartt said, there will be some time before the city breaks ground and starts demolition. If the civic center moves, she said, the TDC would likely regroup and work with the city on a new mural.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Marc Valero contributed to this report.