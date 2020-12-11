To comment on Rev. George Miller post:
Have we not heard that we are all sinner men?
Include every man that ever existed, all sinner men. Not by their sins know them.
By their works you will know them. A sinner man doing good works.
Or sinner man doing not good works.
What are the works of sinner man: Donald Trump while serving as president? What are the works of sinner man: Joe Biden as vice president?
How many sinner men/women are there in Congress, judges, governors, mayors, council men?
Never forget that they are like you, sinner man, woman, child.
Only by their works you will truly know them.
Where has the Democratic Party gone? The one that helped give us Social Security and Medicare?
Are they taken over by liar's? All lies are sin. All sins are lies.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid