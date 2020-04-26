The Never Trumpers who submit the same old tired rhetoric in their letters to the editor really have it easy. They don't have to substantiate any of the ridiculous diatribe they hatefully spew in a feeble attempt to convince readers they are factual. They subscribe to the old axiom that "a lie is as good as the truth if you can find somebody to believe it." They figure if they repeat the same old lies long and hard enough, they will be considered the truth by people who read their fluff.
A case in point is the Tanglewood septuagenarian, who shamefully beats the drum of deception in every letter she submits. There is rarely a shred of truth in anything she writes, but rather it's all about her obvious personal distaste for President Trump. She and her ilk are like rabid dogs suffering from TDS, Trump Derangement Syndrome. They will all be infected with another large dose of it on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd.
Ron Carmony
Sebring