Yoga poses challenge the mind and body to create beauty and balance with a commitment to grow. Each new day is an opportunity to expand and channel thinking into new paths of exploration. Yoga is a creative journey to break-up limited thinking patterns that are stalled in the muscles and tissues that can be broken through with movement and dedication to re-invent patterns of behavior that frees them up.
Opening up the mind to creative discovery is just the beginning of a yoga practice as depicted in this beautiful “Prancer Pose” with Tiffany Cadzow at Mon Cirque Wine Bar in Sebring surrounded by some of the artistic works of Beatriz Mejia-Krumbein. Prancer Pose, as held by Tiffany, demonstrates the figure, face and flow of harmonious energy frozen in time just as in the surrounding art.
Think of life as a creative dance that changes, challenges and renews the body. Do we need to move like a robot with hinged arms and legs or can we free up that locked-in energy? Movement is one of the keys to health with joy as a result.
The joy of dance is one way to entice the body to move in a flow. Put on some music that inspires you. Put on a favorite outfit and begin your graceful flow by just moving the body like an ocean wave flowing onto the shore. Close your eyes and visualize your movements. Loosen the arms into the sky and dance the legs into a flexible flow.
Prancer Pose is a Level Three posture, as it takes concentration and repeated practice to limber the limbs and hold the pose with balance. Prancer Pose is contemplative and slowly initiated in stages. Begin by standing tall in Tadassana (Mountain Pose) with body, arms and legs straight. Slowly raise one leg to the back, lengthen it and balance on the opposite leg, while extending the other arm over the grounded leg. After much practice, when balance is attained, lean forward over the extended arm with the other arm lengthened to the back. Once you gain confidence in your balance, bend the standing leg at the knee and grab the ankle or the toe. Hold the pose and breathe to maintain balance.
Yoga postures require purposeful concentration which applies to all accomplishments: mental, physical, emotional. The mind controls the body as well as the emotions. Yoga, however, begins first in the mind. Beginning yoga students are challenged to break up restrictive habits that limit flexibility of the body as this is one of the purposes of a yoga practice.
Grow through limitations with a positive focus to experience a greater enhancement of individual abilities and talent. Join the yoga classes at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park, Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m. at Shield Medical Group (Wellness Center) at 4597 Casablanca Circle, off U.S. 27 North in Sebring. Look forward to the upcoming Yoga for Health workshop to be announced soon.
You will begin to harvest great benefits to the mind, body and emotions through yoga!