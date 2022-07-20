Yoga pose

Tiffany Cadzow demonstrates the Prancer Pose at Mon Cirque Wine Bar in Sebring.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Yoga poses challenge the mind and body to create beauty and balance with a commitment to grow. Each new day is an opportunity to expand and channel thinking into new paths of exploration. Yoga is a creative journey to break-up limited thinking patterns that are stalled in the muscles and tissues that can be broken through with movement and dedication to re-invent patterns of behavior that frees them up.

Opening up the mind to creative discovery is just the beginning of a yoga practice as depicted in this beautiful “Prancer Pose” with Tiffany Cadzow at Mon Cirque Wine Bar in Sebring surrounded by some of the artistic works of Beatriz Mejia-Krumbein. Prancer Pose, as held by Tiffany, demonstrates the figure, face and flow of harmonious energy frozen in time just as in the surrounding art.

