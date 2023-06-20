Summer officially starts Wednesday. Summer means bathing suits, lake fun, sunscreen, boats and watercrafts. Some enjoy the lakes that Highlands County has to offer, while some load up the car and head to the coast to for the ocean’s spray. With recent local water rescues and one fatality, it’s important to keep safety at the forefront. Nothing ruins a day on the water like an accident.
The inaugural launch of a couple’s Jet Ski on Friday was almost their last. The couple put their new Jet Ski into Lake Jackson and since it was brand new, didn’t really know how to operate it. The Jet Ski tipped over, and spilled the couple into the lake. Despite a kill switch, the watercraft kept on moving, leaving the pair stranded in the water. A very fast response from the Sebring Fire Department and life jackets probably saved their lives.
On Sunday night, a couple of teens, 17 and 15 years old, went for a ride on a Jet Ski and were thrown off in a lake on the south edge of Frostproof. The younger teen was wearing a life jacket and was able to swim to the watercraft. The 17-year-old died, presumably drowned on Father’s Day.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s 2022 Boating Accident Statistical Reporting shows Florida has 1,029,993 vessels registered in the state with another estimated 1 million unregistered being operated. Sixteen percent of vessels registered were personal watercrafts, such as Jet Skis.
In Highlands, there were 1,360 registered PWCs. There were two accidents with two injuries and a total of $3,500 in damages, according to Highlands County statistics.
“Our state is known worldwide as a prime boating spot for residents and visitors. Unfortunately, each year FWC officers respond to far too many tragic boating accidents that could have been prevented,” Maj. Rob Beaton, FWC Boating and Waterways Section Leader, said in a press release in May. “There were hundreds of accidents reported last year, involving almost 2,000 individuals.”
Unfortunately, the Sunshine State is also the leader in boating fatalities. Most drownings are caused by people going overboard, even if they knew how to swim. FWC’s “Wear it Florida” campaign aims at reducing deaths in bodies of water by sharing the importance of wearing a life jacket.
Even good swimmers can drown. The American Red Cross recommends small children and those who are not strong swimmers wear life jackets when they are in or near water, whether fresh or saltwater, pools and water amusement parks. The Red Cross also recommends life jackets for everyone in open water, boating, jet skiing and participating in water-based sports. Life jackets are also recommended in cold or icy water.
There are life jacket requirements and fines that apply if the rules are not followed. For a guide to finding the perfect jacket and life jacket regulations, visit uscgboating.org/.
When choosing the life jacket that fits both lifestyle and need, verify it is approved by the USCG and ensure it is the proper size.
Statistics show 64 incidents statewide resulted in 65 boating fatalities last year. Seventeen incidents with people going overboard accounted for 27% of fatalities.
PWCs were involved with 24% of reportable accidents statewide, per FWC, and more than half were because of a collision with another vessel. Of the 174 Florida PWC accidents, five people died and 154 people were injured.
Certain requirements have to be met in order for accidents to be reported to FWC and in 2022, 735 of them were reported. July had the highest number of accidents in 2022.
Operator inexperience was listed as a major contributing factor. Seventy percent of operators involved in fatal accidents had no formal boater education.
For safety courses, call FWC at 850-488-5600.