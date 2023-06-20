Summer officially starts Wednesday. Summer means bathing suits, lake fun, sunscreen, boats and watercrafts. Some enjoy the lakes that Highlands County has to offer, while some load up the car and head to the coast to for the ocean’s spray. With recent local water rescues and one fatality, it’s important to keep safety at the forefront. Nothing ruins a day on the water like an accident.

The inaugural launch of a couple’s Jet Ski on Friday was almost their last. The couple put their new Jet Ski into Lake Jackson and since it was brand new, didn’t really know how to operate it. The Jet Ski tipped over, and spilled the couple into the lake. Despite a kill switch, the watercraft kept on moving, leaving the pair stranded in the water. A very fast response from the Sebring Fire Department and life jackets probably saved their lives.

