Life on golf course not always great
There are consequences to living next to a Sun ‘N Lake golf course fairway.
The good is the gorgeous view and the precision of some of the shots that most of the golfers make.
The bad is the errant shots that land in your yard and the way that the golfers sometimes retrieve their ball, i.e. driving their carts on your lawn.
The ugly is the errant shot that break windows such as the weekend charitable event on Aug. 14 in Sun ‘N Lake. The golfer drove around the backyard looking for his ball that he knew he had hit into that location, but refused to identify himself and refused to volunteer payment for the window and told the homeowner that this is the price you pay for being on the golf course. Of course, the golf course officials were sympathetic but unwilling to assume any responsibility for the action of their golfers.
How about the errant shot that actually hit the hip of a homeowner while he was working in his fenced yard. The golfer had the gall to ask for his ball to be returned, but did not apologize or offer any regrets. Some of us would call that assault with a deadly weapon.
How about the golfers using the bathroom at the end of the fairway rather than going into the woods while getting ready to tee off. Those of us who live here “We can see you.”
The vast majority are great.
David Sherwood
Sebring