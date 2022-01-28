There are chapters in our lives we move through that can be called growth, acquiring wisdom, learning by experience, or completing one thing then moving on to the next. It is the fabric of our lives through time.
What we need to be careful about is holding on to one chapter too long without moving on to the next. Some of us do that better than others, some of us have wanderlust and seek the next adventure, some of us are fearful of leaving our present comfort zone. Moving to the next chapter could be a choice or it could be that things are changing where you don’t have a choice. That is life.
I have had the opportunity to enjoy many different chapters in my life, and it has been enlightening to look back and review them. There are some common themes and one of them has been teaching and working with others to create options and opportunities for others. That thread began in the Morristown, New Jersey YMCA, when I was teaching swimming in 1966.
Another constant developed in 1966: I became a Green Bay Packer fan. I followed Coach Vince Lombardi from my then-favorite team the New York Giants, to some place in northern Wisconsin called Green Bay.
I watched Coach Lombardi transform the team into a series of successful chapters and NFL championships. It helped that during that time I was playing high school football and understood the game better than the average fan. I also had Coach Peter Pickerillo who had many of the same coaching characteristics as Coach Lombardi. Coach P also played interior line for a Big 10 school, Indiana University in college. He was a mountain of a man. I can still see him standing on the sled as he blew the whistle and we hit with all our might, and it moved just a bit. As the season went on, we were soon pushing him all around the field. That was a brief chapter of playing football. I went on to college and was too small to play on the line even though I gave an attempt. At 175 pounds, I was just a rag doll being pushed around by men 100 pounds heavier than I was. I then spent four years as a competitive swimmer, a whole different chapter.
This past weekend as I watched the NFL playoffs, I saw another Packer chapter come to a close. There is another chapter coming and it will be without Aaron Rodgers and other key players. As Brett Favre said so many times, “It is what it is.”
Thank you, Aaron, for so many years of great play and excellence, but you have earned the opportunity to go on to your next chapter, either by retiring or playing for another contender. I hold no ill will for your moving on and appreciate all you have done. Best wishes and God speed in your next chapter.
Some say football is just a game. For those of us who had the opportunity to play it, it was more than just a game. It was a laboratory of life lessons in team work, trust, challenges, and experiencing success and disappointments. Above all, it was real.
Many of the things we do in life and find ourselves committed to, are the places where we learn and grow. These chapters are the foundations we build on as we move from one thing to the next.
As I reflect on the Packer game I watched, at the end of the game I was critical of all the things that could have been done better, looking at it from the perspective of what I know about how the game is played. As I write this, it is the next day after a fitful night’s sleep. My thoughts at the beginning of this commentary now reflect a better perspective and an important lesson.
Our lives will see disappointment and see the end of chapters. We need to also consider the joy we did have along the way and attempt to appreciate those times as well. I’m not talking about football here, but the many chapters in our lives.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” – Theodore Roosevelt
Take the time to appreciate the chapters in your life, and don’t be afraid to start a new one. Thanks again, Aaron.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.