Just a week ago, I was in the University Center auditorium at South Florida State College giving a presentation about our Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy. I have made this presentation many times over the years to various community groups. There is always something new to share as the program grows and we have different students join the academy.
The group I was presenting to was special for a couple of reasons. First, the group is the Lifetime Learners Institute organized by the SFSC Community Education department, and second, it is the program my wife Becky directed for many years before she retired.
Lifetime Learners to me represents something special. The members are senior citizens and their participation represents an attitude I find refreshing and inspiring. The name of the group says it all, learning for a lifetime. It has been said we all should continue to learn new things at any time in our life. We need to stay informed, engaged and extend our comfort zone to learn and try new things. That is a fine objective, but it requires effort. The Lifetime Learners meet every Thursday at SFSC. Specific information can be found on the college website.
In our busy lives, to make the effort to learn new things such as a language, new skill, hobby or areas involving our work requires time and commitment. Finding the time to do anything more in our lives often gets pushed off to the side in the “someday” column. The Lifetime Learners are retired and do have the time, but these folks have made a commitment to adjust their daily routines to get involved and learn something. Staying active mentally and physically is a good thing for our senior population, and since I am officially one of that group, I know the importance. There is never a dull moment teaching and interacting with high school students every week.
Our culture has organized learning into established levels of achievement: pre-school, elementary, middle and high school. Then comes “post-secondary” and so on. The point is, you never stop learning, or you should not stop learning. It is up to each of us how much we are willing to explore and experience new things.
I am asked; “What are you doing with the high school kids?” The answer is simple and direct, we are creating options and opportunities for our students through aviation and aerospace. The most significant thing we are doing is developing “lifetime skills” for our students though the curriculum and hands-on activities such as building an aircraft.
We don’t expect our students to start building and repairing aircraft after they graduate, although some will; the skills they are learning in the academy will serve them for a lifetime. These are the life skills such as teamwork, problem solving, use of tools, understanding and applying technical information, receiving constructive criticism, time management, being accountable for the quality of your work, consistent attendance, being on time, and the willingness to learn new things. These are the skills and qualities that will be valuable in whatever career our students choose to explore.
I have often stopped all the activity in the hangar where the students are building the AirCam. After all the drills are stopped and it is quiet, I ask them a question: “Do you remember when you first arrived here and how you felt, and the questions in your mind of how you were going to be able to do any of this? Now look at how much you have learned and what you know how to do. Congratulations, WELL DONE!”
As our aviation academy students leave the hangar each day, they reach into a bowl of marbles and put one in a jar. Each marble they put in the jar represents something they learned that day. When the jar is full, we have a celebration. So, what will be your marble today?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.^p