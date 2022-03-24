How are you managing with the whole spring forward time change? If you’re like most folks I’ve talked with, you’ve been struggling to get your body and the clocks synchronized back into some semblance of order. While personally I find this side of the whole DST routine much easier than falling back into darkness, I’m excited by the possibility that we just might never have to experience it again.
Could it be possible that this most recent time change be the final one? Media outlets are reporting how the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill to make Daylight Saving time permanent throughout the country by the end of 2023. Imagine no longer moving clocks up or back or adjusting your microwave, thermostat, light or sprinkler timers twice a year. Cat bellies and dog bladders can stay on their current routines. It sounds like a win-win to me, but of course the House would also have to pass the bill and then our president needs to sign it for it to become law.
Whether this truly is a change for the better seems to depend on where you live and what you do for a living. While I’m excited about the longer daylight hours, I also realize that as a Floridian perhaps I should just sit in the back of the room, keep quiet and watch the proceedings. While our state was the first to enact legislation to permanently observe DST back in 2018, we are bathed in light for most of the year anyway. It makes sense on so many levels for our outdoor-centric lifestyles. I do feel for those in northern areas though where daylight is a much-shortened experience. Some areas will be deep in darkness for the beginning of the work and school day. I predict coffee sales will skyrocket and maybe fashions with built-in headlamps will hit the scene.
While I suppose one can get used to anything, there has also been a rather strongly suggested recommendation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. A good night’s sleep is possibly the best medicine ever and I struggle with getting a solid dose of it regularly. When I saw that the AASM shared that “current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety,” it gave me pause. (It also always makes me think of cicadas. I just love those bugs and their endless buzzing.) If DST keeps on rolling, would it cause me to lose even more rest?
To make Daylight Saving Time permanent, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 also means states will choose to operate either on DST or standard time. If currently on standard time year-round, they can continue to do so. If that happens, I imagine traveling would potentially require some movement of the clock hands and that sounds confusing to wrap my sleep-deprived brain around.
Of course, then there’s the Pacific, Central and Eastern time zones added in, and it all makes me zone out – the clock hands aren’t the only thing spinning on this topic. It will be intriguing to watch and see if this year is the one to shine a light on a final decision this time.