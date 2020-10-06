SEBRING — For the second year in a row, Knotty Girl will “Light the Circle Pink” in Downtown Sebring for the month of October as an initiative to bring breast cancer awareness to the community and the downtown area.
“Similarly to Knotty Girl with her rope and knot body, the pink lights in Downtown Sebring offer a visual representation of breast cancer awareness. It is a reminder to our entire community about early detection and help educate on the importance of monthly self-checks.” said Diana Albritton, Knotty Girl founder and breast cancer survivor of 18 years.
Swapping out the traditionally white light bulbs on light posts within the Sebring Circle for pink ones, once again, had a unanimous vote “in favor” of the change at the August City Council meeting. The change is set to take place the first week of October, that task is being orchestrated by Director of Public Works Kenneth Fields.
“Despite COVID-19 and our cancelled plans to have a special event surrounding ‘Light the Circle Pink’ we are so blessed to have wonderful supporters, like the Sebring Professional Firefighters, that continue to support us and allow us to keep sharing Knotty Girl’s life saving mission. For us Breast Cancer Awareness is 24/7, but we are honored to have the opportunity again this year to “Light the Circle Pink” for the month of October,” Albritton said.
For more information about Knotty Girl, her mission or Light the Circle Pink, visit www.knottygirl.org or email knottygirlloves@gmail.com.