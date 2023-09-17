“I did lose one, he passed away using fentanyl,” Lighthouse Addictions Services substance abuse counselor Jea-Venna Caldwell recently told the Highlands News-Sun.
When the young man – who had been court ordered to attend Caldwell’s group – failed to show up for the group, other participants asked Caldwell where he was.
It was a teaching moment.
“I discussed it with the group, I never said a name. They said, ‘OK, where is such-and-such,’ and I told them that he had died and could not be revived.”
Changing livesCaldwell is one of a group of counselors at Lighthouse Addictions’ Sebring location, which is one of eight Lighthouse offices in Florida. The company, owned by veteran mental health counselor Bill Ropke, provides mental health evaluations and treatment for substance abuse, anger management, trauma and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other disorders.
Lighthouse is among other organizations, such as Peace River Center and TriCounty Human Services in Avon Park, that offer mental health, substance abuse, and other treatment services.
A large part of the company’s clients are defendants who are court-ordered to seek treatment under pretrial release of probation agreements. In addition to the Sebring location, he and other counselors work under Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC) contract in Lighthouse offices in Englewood, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte, Labelle, Lakeland, Naples, and Wauchula.
Death is not a strangerRopke wants defendants to understand that attending counseling is much more than getting one’s driver’s license back or staying out of jail. It’s about life and death.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years,’’ the former U.S. Naval Surface Warfare officer said. “It takes people’s lives. Until six months ago, I was tracking the deaths of clients that I know about. I knew about 75 people – that’s three people a year.”
There are other ways to lose people – the Department of Children and Families come and take children away, for instance. Drug addiction also dissolves relationships with wives, mothers, fathers, siblings, employers, employees …
Having a court order helps place rear ends in chairs, Ropke said.
Getting the client’s attention“I try to get my clients’ attention to help them understand they need to change their behaviors, but you need some type of leverage, something to get their attention,” Ropke said. “When you’ve got a court order that says, ‘You will get an evaluation and you must go to treatment,’ that gives me leverage that will put them in a room so we can work with them.”
Treatment is a mirror that helps the client see the problems caused by their addiction, Ropke said.
“My responsibility as a counselor is to put them in front of that mirror,” he said. “The client is responsible for looking in the mirror and seeing what they need. I cannot take responsibility for what a client sees about himself in the process of treatment – or what they choose to do once they leave treatment. That’s on them.”
If Ropke seems cold in his approach, blame it on seeing so many people lose the battle over the years.
Strict reputation“We have a hard reputation for being strict in regards to attendance and paying for services,” Ropke said. “It’s about lives. I’ve learned over the years, if we don’t take this business seriously, our clients will not.”
David Howard, who runs the Sebring office, said his location keeps a roster of between 90 and 100 or so clients. You don’t need a court order to get help there. They don’t take insurance yet but a self-referral evaluation is $60, a one-hour counseling group costs about $27, and similarly low rates. Random drug screenings that are not FDOC funded cost about $40.
“We are available for anyone who wants anger management and other counseling,” he said. “We help them look at the true root of their problems, where the anger is coming from.”
Victims need help, tooJulie Halkias, director of administration, wants women who are victims of domestic abuse that Lighthouse can help them. The courts refer abusers to counseling, but the victims are often left on their own. She teaches a batterers intervention group.
“We can teach them how to recognize danger signs of abuse, how to find a safe place for themselves and their children, how to keep a log of abuse, and other skills,” she said. “We aim to create a judgment-free zone for you to share, learn, and grow.”
Ropke hopes in the next year to expand his FDOC contract in other counties and perhaps begin offering substance abuse and other counseling in a residential, rather than an out-patient setting.
Counseling via Internet podcastHe also will launch a podcast for clients as well as friends, family members, and the public on DUI, domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health.
“I believe my years in this arena will give the podcast a unique and valuable perspective,” he said.
The Sebring Lighthouse Addictions office is at 2113 U.S. 27 South, next to the Burger King. The phone number is 863-382-0435.