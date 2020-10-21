SARASOTA — Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center officially announces the launch of its new website and can be viewed by visiting www.LighthouseEducationCenter.org. Funding for the upgrade of the new website was provided by the Harold E. and Ruth M. Niles Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
As the only nationally accredited, not-for-profit organization providing rehabilitation training to the blind and visually impaired residing in a five-county region that includes Highlands, Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota, the Lighthouse hired Sarasota-based web development and marketing firm Rough & Ready Media to create an accessible, user-friendly platform that easily provide visitors information at a quick glance and is also excellent for screen reader software.
Upgraded features include intuitive navigation, robust online calendar, easy to read font and layout, quick link for eyecare professionals to refer patients and the new Peepers online store (coming soon). The site also contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to foster improved communication with clients, donors and supporters.
“We recognized that our website was in need of an upgrade and we’re extremely thankful to the Harold E. and Ruth M. Niles Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, which provided funding to complete this huge undertaking,” said Lisa J. Howard, CEO. “We are excited to launch our website and we look forward to hearing from our visitors regarding the new look and easy to use navigation.”
To view the new website and to learn more about the programs and services for the visually impaired, please visit www.LighthouseEducationCenter.org.