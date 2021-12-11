I will admit that I enjoy Christmas lights and decorations, but my liking has a couple of qualifications.
First, the decorations have to be set up at the proper time. You people who barely let Halloween finish up before you get your lights up? You’re rushing things. Let Thanksgiving have its place in the sun before you get your decorations out. Those of you who persist in being early in Florida will have only yourselves to blame if we get snow.
The other thing? I like other people’s decorations. While I had considered at some point putting up outside decorations the idea failed given a lack of enthusiasm from everyone else in the family. Now, I’m older, no one at home who hanker for decorations, and to be honest, at this stage of my life it seems like a lot of work.
Now, if my grandbabies lived nearby, it would be a labor of love. But the chances of them visiting at Christmas are zero, so I don’t even have that to motivate me.
But other people seem to go all out for the season. There are some in my neighborhood who have such large and elaborate setups I wonder about their electric bill. But I will admit they are fun to look at when I drive by. So, if you are one of my neighbors who go to all this trouble, thank you.
Some of these displays obviously take a lot of work. What if something happened to you and you couldn’t continue the tradition? This was a problem a Des Moines couple faced this year.
According to an article I read on www.foxnews.com, Dale and Julie Marks would go all out for the holidays. Their decorations, along with others in their neighborhood, would bring people from all over to admire. The couple also uses the event to collect food and donations for the Food Bank of Iowa.
But this year, they both got hit with COVID. While Julie appeared to recover, Dale had further medical problems – two strokes and a heart attack.
Dale got out of the hospital but is still a very sick man. He’s on oxygen and can only walk short distances in his house. Julie couldn’t put up the decorations herself, so she thought they would have to skip this year.
Enter Bob Coffey, owner of Bob the Builder LLC, a construction company. He heard about the Marks’s plight and decided to do something about it.
What he did was gather four of his workers and go to the Marks’s home. In three hours, they had the lights and decorations up. Coffey estimates they hung at least 10,000 lights.
He and the Marks’s had never met, but Coffey just wanted to do something for his community. When he went inside and told Dale Marks to take care of himself and have a good night, both men wept.
The story touched me. Strangers doing something to make someone else’s life a little brighter seems in tune with the Christmas spirit. And with all the bad news that seems to flood us, it’s good to know that there are still people like Bob Coffey in our world.
Maybe you can’t put up lights for someone (and please, I don’t have any outside lights, so don’t offer). But maybe you can be a light in someone’s day. Maybe a tiny act of kindness is all that’s needed to lift someone’s mood.
Let’s all try to be a light in someone’s darkness this season.