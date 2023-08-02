On Saturday evening, as a battery of lightning pounded Placid Lakes, a bolt hit the aluminum communications tower next to John Soares’ home on Citrus Avenue.
The National Weather Service says a typical bolt of lightning contains 300 million volts and about 30,000 amps. The one that hit Soares’ aluminum tower leaped to a propane line that ran from an exterior tank to the eaves under his roof. The propane tank didn’t explode but the lightning entered the propane line at the roofline, creating a blow torch that sent fire up the trusses to the peak of the roof.
Firefighters, hoping to reach the flames, punched holes in the roof to get water on the burning trusses. The successful effort to save the house brought burnt insulation and ceiling drywall into the kitchen.
That’s OK with Soares, because he said they were lucky to be home at the time. Had they not been, firefighters might not have been called until it was too late.
“My wife and I were in the house watching TV when it hit,” said Soares, a retired Post Office worker. “It missed the neighbor’s house, which has a metal roof and went for our tower. It was a powerful hit.”
With the neighborhood dark from a power outage and a light rain falling, the rotating red flashes on fire trucks bounced off surrounding homes in the Lake June canal community. Soares quickly moved his wife, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, to the safety of a neighbor’s home. He also moved the couple’s valuables to a safer place.
On top of the house catching fire, he planned to take his wife to an appointment at Mofitt Cancer Center in Tampa Monday morning.
“The house catching fire wasn’t needed at this point,” he said. “The stress is not good for her medical condition. When doctors asked how she was doing Monday, she told them our house was hit by lightning. We didn’t need that.”
As Soares surveyed the damage to his home Sunday morning, neighbors offered their support to the couple.
“It happened in an instant,” Soares said. “My wife and I had to move quickly.” He showed a reporter the home’s exterior wall where the propane line entered the roofline. Just inside the side door, daylight poured into his home office from a hole in the roof and ceiling.
Soares’ friend, Paul Wong, owner of Ping Construction, told him he’d have his workers out as soon as church was over.
“By the end of the day, they had already put the cover over the roof and weather tight-ed it,” Soares said. He will keep his receipts so his insurance company, Tower Hill Insurance in Gainesville, will reimburse him for the work done before the adjuster arrives.
He and his wife have food they can save from the freezer (power has not been restored to the home).
Propane lines and natural gas lines are subject to lightning ignition, the National Fire Protection Association says. While they are built to withstand strikes, they must be grounded according to code.
In Soares’ case, it was not the tank but the propane line that was hit, high above the tank itself.
E. Laney Stearns III, Highlands County Public Safety Director, responded to the fire with Placid Lakes Fire Station 39, Sun ‘N Lakes South Fire Station 41, and some rescue units.
He drove from Sebring to be on scene. By that time, the firefighters had put the fire out.
“The first unit on scene got it out in the first 15 minutes, then we spent time making sure the fire had extended anywhere else,” Stearns said. “We had to open the ceiling in the attic to make sure we got to the fire. The rest of the time was clearing the smoke and cleaning it up for the residents.”
Lightning sets Highlands County homes on fire several times a year, Laney said. Lightning struck a Sun ‘N Lake home in Sebring several months ago. Firefighters had to cut off power and knock burning insulation from around a smoking fuse box in the garage. Damage was light in that case.
“Lightning is a funny thing; it’s hard to control it, even if you do have it grounded right,” Stearns said.
Home propane tanks – which power stoves and sometimes water heaters – are grounded and inspected during the home construction process, Stearns said.