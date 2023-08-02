On Saturday evening, as a battery of lightning pounded Placid Lakes, a bolt hit the aluminum communications tower next to John Soares’ home on Citrus Avenue.

The National Weather Service says a typical bolt of lightning contains 300 million volts and about 30,000 amps. The one that hit Soares’ aluminum tower leaped to a propane line that ran from an exterior tank to the eaves under his roof. The propane tank didn’t explode but the lightning entered the propane line at the roofline, creating a blow torch that sent fire up the trusses to the peak of the roof.

