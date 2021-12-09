MONTREAL — Ondrej Palat scored with 38 seconds left in the third period, giving the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Tampa Bay’s victory comes exactly five months after the Lightning beat the Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
“It wasn’t a perfect game but it’s two points on the road so I’ll take it,” Palat said. “(Alex Killorn) made the right play, it was a two-on-one and I scored. I thought we did a good job in the last 10 minutes.”
Patrick Maroon and Corey Perry also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves.
Head coach Jon Cooper said his team is in the middle of its toughest stretch of the season, with seven of eight games coming on the road. But instead of falling to the Eastern Conference’s bottom dwellers, Tampa Bay tied the game and bypassed overtime to claim a fourth straight win.
Tampa Bay fell behind 2-1 after surrendering goals to Nick Suzuki and Mike Hoffman, but the Lightning rallied in the third period.
Perry scored the tying goal with just over two minutes left in the third, setting the stage for Palat’s winner.
Maroon scored in the first period for Tampa Bay. Montreal tied it a 1-all at 4:20 of the second period on Suzuki’s sixth goal of the season.
Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal on a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that went through a crowd of players and beat Vasilevskiy.
Perry tied the game 2-2 with 2:06 to go.
Palat scored the winner at 19:22 of the third period.
The Lightning will be at Toronto tonight in the fourth game of a five-game trip.