SEBRING — More than just sound and fury, and a lot of rain, thunderstorms can bring fire.
That’s what happened last night when lightning set a home on fire in the Sebring area as a heavy thunderstorm passed through between 5-7 p.m.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 3:18 am
Highlands County Fire Rescue responded at approximately 5:30 p.m. to Fernway Street, off Brunns Road, for a mobile home on fire, according to county officials.
Firefighters found heavy fire in the roof, but the resident was able to escape without injury. Firefighters with Engines 7, 9 and 10 as well as Tankers 9 and 18 put down the blaze without further incident.
Other units that responded were Rescue (medical units) 10, 19 and 36; Battalion Chief 1 and 6, Division Chief 1 and Sebring Fire Department Aerial (Ladder) 15.
The home smoldered overnight and crews returned at 3:49 a.m. Friday to make sure it was completely out, officials said.
Highlands County, on the Highlands Ridge of Central Florida, experiences a lot of thunderstorms in a state known as the “lightning capital of the United States” with the highest frequency during summer storms and with a high fatality rate.
Ready.gov keeps a list of tips and warnings at www.ready.gov/thunderstorms-lightning, starting with knowing your area’s risk for thunderstorms. Weather.gov, the website for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service, states that Florida, fourth in the nation for population, has 10 deaths each year on average from lightning strikes.
Among those warnings are, “When thunder roars, go indoors,” meaning out of open areas like lakes or fields and into a building or car with a solid roof — not under a tree, which will attract lightning. Also, avoid running water or using electronic devices connected to an electrical outlet during a storm.
Ready.gov also recommends you protect your home by cutting down or trimming trees that may be in danger of falling on your home. Also, consider buying surge protectors, lightning rods or a lightning protection system for your home, appliances and electronic devices.
If you’re out driving, do not try to follow or traverse flooded roads. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock down a pedestrian and a foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away. In addition, the water may hide where the road has washed out.
Watch for downed trees and power lines, also. Report those and flooded roads to authorities as soon as possible.
Finally, pay attention to authorities and weather forecasts for information on flash floods and whether or not it is safe to go outside.
