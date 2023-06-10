Residents in two parts of Sebring lost water on Thursday as Sebring Utilities crews made repairs.
One of them, in Sebring Country Estates, affected just two streets and involved a leaky valve. The other, in the DeSoto City area, was lightning damage.
Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said work crews replaced the bad valve and the damaged pipe in the respective places, especially the lightning damage.
“Lightning does some interesting things,” Boggus said, noting that this was not the first time Sebring Utilities has seen a water line hit and damaged by a lightning strike.
The last one, he said, was within the last year or two in Sebring Hills, behind Lakeshore Mall. A bolt hit the ground and damaged a six-inch water main.