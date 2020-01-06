So, another transplant who has been here all of two years wants to change things to suit them and have them “feel safe.”
Someone from Miami wants more stop lights on US 27 in Highlands County. If memory serves, a few years back a Florida DOT survey of US 27 determined that the accident rate per miles traveled on US 27 was below the Florida average.
The area between Sebring and Lake Placid was specifically mentioned as needing traffic light(s). There is no earthly reason for traffic lights there except that during snowbird season various slow reacting drivers are constantly pulling out into moving traffic instead of waiting for a reasonable gap.
Me thinks the real problem is folks driving when they are no longer capable of making reasonable decisions, navigating traffic or maintaining highway speeds.
Harold Day
Lake Placid