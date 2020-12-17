SEBRING — Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring has 24 residents/businesses who signed up for this year’s “Lights Before Christmas” display contest, and you can take part.
You can get a sneak peak at the lights by visiting the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SNLDistrict, and vote for the “Voters Choice Award,” a title bestowed by the viewers who give the most likes on the page to the display they like best.
Participants have submitted photos for this award, and voting for that award started at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but it doesn’t end until 6:30 p.m. tonight, right before the lights get their official debut and the other judging starts.
Other awards include Overall First Impression, the WOW Factor, Completeness, Originality/Creativity and Festive/Holiday Theme. District officials will decide those awards.
Turnout was good this year, said Supervisor of Recreation & Events Kelly Banks. She counted 18 participants last year and 24 this year.
Ariel Fells, director of Community Service, said Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring had just 10 participants the first year, 2018, and the event has grown since then.
“We really enjoy it,” Fells said. Given the stresses of the pandemic and economic struggles this year, she said the district staff were adamant about continuing it this year. “Christmas lights bring a lot of joy.”
“We are very excited to host this annual event,” Banks said, “this, of all, years.”
Best of all, Banks said, residents and visitors to the district can enjoy this Christmas event from the safety of their own cars.
The participant list, in order of entry, is listed below. Those using GPS mapping to find them should note they are all Sebring addresses in the 33872 zip code.
Please take care when on the residential streets. Watch for other motorists and especially for pedestrians out walking and also enjoying the lights.
- 4227 Tangier St.
- 4217 Tangier St.
- 4015 Tangier St.
- 3910 Ramiro St.
- 4511 Cadagua Drive
- 5260 Columbus Blvd.
- 4548 Pebble Beach Drive
- 4547 Pebble Beach Drive
- 4724 Pebble Beach Drive
- 5064 Myrtle Beach Drive
- 4846 Myrtle Beach Drive
- 5959 Sun N Lake Blvd.
- 5527 Sopera Drive
- 6726 Neda St.
- 4022 Loretto Ave.
- 4014 Loretto Ave.
- 3906 Loretto Ave.
- 6413 Granada Blvd.
- 3822 El Rado Ave.
- 4100 Durango Ave.
- 4000 Sunrise Drive
- 3229 Sunrise Drive
- 2911 Sunrise Drive
- 3314 Monza Drive