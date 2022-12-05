SEBRING — Start marking your calendar for light events, starting with the annual Christmas lights display in Sebring Village.
Residents have just begun to put up the lights along Village Drive in the manufactured home community off Schumacher Road.
Decorating starts in earnest a couple of weeks before Christmas, bringing in as many as 200-300 cars per night, said Linda Davey of Michigan, one of its many organizers, who just arrived back in Sebring this past week for the winter.
By Dec. 10, most will have them up for viewing, she said, but the big party will happen Dec. 22 and 23, when 900-1,000 carloads of visitors roll through the park.
The party includes Santa and Mrs. Claus at the clubhouse, along with carolers and hot chocolate.
You may just see scatterings of elves scurrying through the village, and the park plans to host a bell ringer from The Salvation Army.
They also have a Homeless Veterans Christmas Tree in the Clubhouse, Davey said. Residents take a tag and fill the bag with treats, clothing items and toiletries, which are then distributed by the Highlands County Veterans Services at a Christmas dinner supply line for the veterans.
In just 40 minutes last year, 55 veterans and their families got closer to a “Holly Jolly Christmas,” as veterans and volunteers helped out other veterans with holiday cheer. That’s been going on for years.
As for the lights, Sebring Village residents have told Davey its been going on for at least 20 years, gets participation from 80% of the park’s 399 homes and never fails to draw a crowd.
Davey said the annual festival prompted her and her husband to winter in Sebring Village. In 2014, they had retired to “RV,” and were camping nearby when a friend told them to check out the lights display at Sebring Village.
When they visited, they saw a whole bunch of homes for sale. After 25 years as a Realtor, Davey said she signed up for some open house showings, and when she found one on Dewitt Street in the back of the park. she fell in love with it.
They closed the next January and took part in the lights show the next Christmas, she said.
Anyone who wants to come see the lights, she said, it’s free of charge. However, if they want, they can bring in canned and non-perishable items for local charities.
