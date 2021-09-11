SEBRING — Public information officers are skilled at grasping large buckets of information and using simple language the public can understand. On Sept. 11, 2001, these two PIOs – like the rest of us – could not immediately process what was happening.
Gloria D. Rybinski, public information officer, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, had the MJ and BJ Morning Show on her car radio as she drove to her job in Lake Placid on that Tuesday morning 20 years ago.
“I was listening to them on my drive and I started hearing what was going on in New York City,” Rybinski told the Highlands News-Sun. “I’m listening to it and I’m understanding what’s going on, but I’m having a hard time wrapping my head around what I was hearing.”
The communications professional, whose family is from Dominican Republic, immediately thought of family members in Manhattan, the site of the World Trade Center complex.
“I had a cousin that worked right downtown, very near the Twin Towers,” she said. “I Immediately thought about them. I have an older brother in New York and uncles and aunts, and I immediately started praying they were OK.”
When she got to her job at a Lake Placid payroll and benefits provider, she alerted coworkers to what she’d heard.
“Guys, something bad is happening, is there a TV so we can see what is going on?’ And when we started watching, the second plane hit the second tower, we thought it might be a repeat of the footage of the first plane hitting.”
After Rybinksi and her co-workers realized it was a second attack, and hearing about the subsequent Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania events, fear and confusion filled the room.
“From there, we felt a sense of insecurity and fear of the unknown: Are the attacks going to come here to Florida? Then we thought of all the lives that were lost. It was something you would never forget.”
She finally got some relief when she contacted family who told them everyone was OK, but as the attacks stopped and night fell on New York City, the world could still see the smoke and dust rising from the southern tip of Manhattan.
“The initial shock is gone, but the idea that it could happen again is still there,” she said. “I have two children now, and I tell them it was a very sad day, filled with confusion and worry about family – who were OK after all – and sadness for those who were lost.”
Scott Dressel, spokesman for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, awoke to the news of the attack.
“I was actually asleep that morning and my wife was out of town,” Dressel said. “She called me and woke me up and told me to turn on the TV. My first thoughts were anger, shock. I knew that it was going to be the start of a war. I just didn’t know who we were going to be fighting. ”
Dressel, who was a sports writer for the Highlands News-Sun on Sept. 11, 2001, had to incorporate the new reality into his work.
“I remember writing a story after the attacks that day about how all the games that were scheduled for that night – and basically until further notice – were canceled. Everyone was just in shock and didn’t know what to do, but the thought of playing a game during those next few days was just not on anyone’s mind. Nobody knew what was going to happen next, but we knew everything had changed.”
Dressel’s wife had seen the looks on people’s faces.
“I remember my wife, who was at a funeral out of town that day, telling me that the older men at the funeral who had been around for Pearl Harbor and World War II, saying that ‘This means war.’ People of that generation were the only ones who had been through something like this, and they had no doubt about what it meant. If I had been younger, I probably would have enlisted. But at that point, I was a little too old for the military to want me, I am sure.”
Dressel thinks about how the future for his family had changed that day.
“I didn’t have kids at the time, but I would have had a hard time explaining to them why this happened. It would have been difficult to break down why something like that could happen in a way a kid could grasp.”
The shock of that day rings today, he said.
“It is the defining moment of my generation, and probably several others,” Dressel said. “I don’t think anyone who remembers that day will ever forget a moment of it.”