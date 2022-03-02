Lillian Johnson
Lillian Virginia Hamlin Johnson, age 89, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. She was born July 12, 1932 in Sebring, Florida to Wallace and Willye Virginia (Simmons) Hamlin. She was a piano teacher and musician who loved serving at numerous churches. She was also an electrologist, member of the Electrolysis Society, of Pentecostal faith, and has been a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
Lillian is survived by her daughters, Lisa Eagerton (Rick) of Wauchula, Florida, and Linda Johnson of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Trew (Jacob) and Tyler Johnson; and sisters-in-law, Alexis Hamlin of Lakeland, Florida, and Olga Hamlin of California. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Ray Johnson; brothers, Quinnon Hamlin, Donald Hamlin, Nathaniel Hamlin, and Eugene Hamlin; and sister, Mary Lois Hamlin.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.