Lillian L. Conway
Lillian Lois Powell Conway, 89, of Sebring, Florida passed away Dec. 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Sebring, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She married George James Conway Sr. on Sept. 7, 1952.
Her husband George and oldest daughter, Sandy, preceded her in joining the Lord.
Lillian is survived by seven of her children, George Conway Jr., Elizabeth McDaniels (Dave), Theresa Whidden (Rick), Catherine (Cathi) Wall (Jason), Patricia Nguyen (Cu), Martha Harvey (Jamie), and John Conway; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and George Sr.’s siblings, Margaret Mercure and Charles Conway.
Lillian worked at the telephone company and Rick Whidden Drafting. She was an awesome mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She treasured her family, her Sunday dinners and later her Wednesday lunches were a special tradition.
She crocheted tablecloths for many brides-to-be and baby blankets for expectant mothers and helped with crocheting alter clothes for her church. She was a devote Catholic and a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida since 1952.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com