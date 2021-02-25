I wondered how long it would take truly heartless individuals to start spouting forth their filth about Rush Limbaugh, and it took less time than I thought. If you would have listened to Rush for more than a moment you would know what you printed was a load of garbage.
Rush Limbaugh was just like millions of other fellow Americans who are sick to death of the one idea of the rich should be taxed, the rich should be taxed, sounds like a parrot with it's needle hung, when we all know the problem is the left spends too much, treats our money like theirs, steals our money then hides it cleverly, and points fingers at every one.
Rush pointed this out in a humorous, interesting way. He wanted to give everyone an opportunity in this wonderful country in which we live, not steal from the tax payers and buy votes. That was his main theme.
We lost a good man and a true American, just like we did in November.
Jay Broker
Sebring