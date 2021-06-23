SEBRING — An 83-year-old man died Monday night in a crash, his car hit by a semi-trailer on U.S. 27.
Sebring police, as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, were still trying to find and notify a member of the man’s family, with one detective trying to do so since at least 1 a.m.
The collision took place at 8:17 p.m. Monday. The driver of a southbound Lincoln Town Car limousine was in the left turn lane at Alternate 27/Sebring Drive, and turned left toward downtown Sebring.
However, a northbound semi-trailer had just reached the intersection, police said, and hit the car in the side, knocking it back across southbound lanes and into the swale on the shoulder of the highway, by Walgreens pharmacy parking lot.
The driver of the car died of his injuries, police said. The incident is still under investigation. No identities have been released, pending notification of the family of the deceased.
By the Highlands News-Sun’s unofficial records, this makes the 14th fatality on Highlands County roads since the start of the year. At this same time last year, Highlands County had seen 10 fatalities.
Monday’s was the first traffic fatality in nearly a month. An unidentified man was hit at 8:06 a.m. on May 25 by a semi-trailer on U.S. 27 at Vision Street in the Highway Park subdivision of Lake Placid. He later died from his injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol spent the morning and part of the afternoon investigating that scene, and was still at the scene after sending out a preliminary report. FHP said the semi driver tried to pass the pedestrian but the right side of the trailer hit him.
Other fatalities have included one cyclist and one motorcycle rider. The rest have been drivers and/or passengers in motorized vehicles.