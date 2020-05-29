Linda K. Brubaker
Linda Kay Brubaker, age 71, passed quitely and entered Heaven’s Gates Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Lake Placid, Florida. Born Linda Kay Jacobs in Myrtle Point, Oregon, her family later settled in Hialeah, Florida. Kay graduated in 1967 from Hialeah High School. She attended cosmetology school and was a skilled hair stylist, later working as an Estee Lauder representative for Burdines in Miami.
In 1968, Kay married Dale Brubaker, also from Hialeah. They had one son and, after relocating for four years to Alabama while Dale attended Auburn University, the family returned to Hialeah. While Dale pursued his career with the Dade County School System, Kay studied to become a medical technician and worked for a time at a private practice in Hialeah.
During these years, Kay and her family spent weekends and holidays at their second home in Lake Placid, enjoying boating and water sports on Lake Grassy. Following Dale’s retirement, the couple moved permanently to the Placid Lakes community in Lake Placid.
Diagnosed in early adulthood with multiple sclerosis, Kay courageously faced the slow but steady progression of the disease. She loved to laugh and always greeted you with a smile on her face. She loved unconditionally and treasured time with her family.
Kay is survived by her loving husband, Dale; son Dennis and wife Anna; grandchildren, Devin and Ashton; brother Jerry Jacobs, and sister Deon Locklin. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.
A private service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The Scott Seaward Funeral Home in Lake Placid has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Humane Society of Highlands County, 7421 Hayward Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876. Phone: 863-655-1522. http://humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com/