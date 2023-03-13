SEBRING — Once again, Highlands County Farm Bureau donated locally-grown sausage to food programs.
This year, however, they managed to give out three times as much.
Farm Bureau purchased hogs and a steer from the Highlands County Fair this year, said Trevor Murphy with Farm Bureau.
Where they bought seven hogs and donated 700 pounds of meat last year, this year they procured a total of 17 hogs and handed out 2,400 pounds.
All told, Murphy said, they spent about $10,000, and approximately 800 pounds of sausage is set to go to each major municipal community.
Five hogs were purchased by Farm Bureau from 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members whose hogs didn’t make weight for auction, Murphy said.
Eleven were purchased “off the rail,” Murphy said, meaning that the buyers at auction didn’t want the meat from their hogs, and Farm Bureau paid for the processing. The last hog, Murphy said, was donated by Glades Electric Cooperative.
Last week, they distributed the kielbasa-style sausage links to various organizations in the United Way of Central Florida/Feeding Tampa Bay food drop network, with the bulk going to the Heartland Food Bank.
They expect to have a steer processed very soon, Murphy said, and to distribute up to 600 pounds of hamburger meat from that, 200 pounds per community.
Heartland Food Bank Executive Director Bob McNeilley was on hand to supervise the loading of the food bank’s refrigerated truck. He has said the supplies of protein, like this one, are always hard to acquire for food banks.
