SEBRING — The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club has awarded the Melvin Jones Award on behalf of Lions Clubs International to several local members. Vice President Beverly Borowski has been a Lion for over 30 years and Secretary Dennis Tully has been a Lion for five years. The members were honored at the Lions meeting Thursday, March 10.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award rewards Lions for their dedication and humanitarian service to the highest degree. Lions clubs are dedicated to meeting the humanitarian needs of communities around the world. Funds raised locally help to support charities in Sebring.
The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. at the Havana Restaurant and Bakery. New members are welcome to attend.