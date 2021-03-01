Over the last 100 years, the kindness of Lionism has multiplied across borders, oceans and continents. With over 1.4 million members, the International Association of Lions Clubs continues as one of the largest community service organizations in the world. There are over 48,000 Lions clubs around the world, and just one serving the local Sebring /Avon Park community. At the heart of Lions Clubs, there is one constant: service … always has been and always will be.
Our local Lions Club consists of 16 active, regular members joined by 8-10 Lions from northern clubs that add to our membership during the winter season. Since being chartered as a Lions Club in Sebring, Florida in 1973, our club has been blessed by the relationship that has been developed with the Sebring International Raceway during the annual 12 hours of Sebring race event. For many years, our club has raised substantial funds to benefit the community by selling souvenir programs at the Race and providing support to the information tent(s) set up for the Race. It has been a rewarding experience for us Lions, and hopefully a benefit to the community.
We Lions of Sebring recognize that circumstances have changed, and the Lions Club is no longer involved in the Race event. However, we remain grateful to Sebring International Raceway for the many, many years of race involvement that has allowed us to continue with our “We Serve” mission.
Thank you SIR, from all the Lions of Sebring Lions Breakfast Club, Inc.
Lion James Jordan
Acting President