Lions present scholarship to Josh Bible

The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Joshua Andrew Bible, a recent graduate of Avon Park High School. Presenting the award is Lion School Liaison Lois Sanders. Josh is the son of Andrew and Susan Bible.
During his High School career, Josh played football and ran track. He played in the marching band and the jazz band. Josh played in the Highlands Community Band and was active in his Church musical program. He is also a Florida Bright Future Scholar. Josh plans to attend the Florida Institute of Technology and study engineering.
Lions Club Scholarships are awarded to students who have excelled in academic achievement, athletics and community service work. The Lions Club is able to give this scholarship through hard work by the members with fund raising projects.
The Sebring Lions Breakfast Club has been a member of the Sebring Community since 1973. All funds raised by the Club are returned to the community by providing glasses, surgery assistance, preschool testing and scholarships to students with vision problems.
Local citizens are encouraged to join the Club by calling President Beverly Borowski at 717-792-3185.