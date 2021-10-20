Listen to each side and say a kind word
In answer to two of the Your View letters recently submitted.
This country chaos the last four years is to a boiling point now, all because of paid professional government employees lighting flames of lies like the Russian lie, not President Trump, and with almost no apology from those employees and media when the truth came out.
Where was your “everybody needs to work together” then?
I agree all parents should be aware and frightened because the left is dragging this country to the abyss of total socialism.
On to letter two, the letter w [sic] by the Oracle of I don’t know.
As a native of Texas, I know She is strong enough to stand any kind of rhetorical wind blown it’s direction.
Also to the reproductive rights are you referring to do they include the female babies in the womb?
How about the multi-millions of dollars spent by the professional government employees on false investigations?
Texas is no blight on this country, the biggest blight on this country is that of the malarkey falling off these writers’ pens.
If you really want this country to stay strong, please consider listening to each side like we have done in the past, and say a kind word about the many accomplishments of the last administration even though it will be tough, and think what you’re doing before you cast aside millions of fellow Americans.
After all, you don’t want to be all hat and no cattle.
Jay Broker
Sebring