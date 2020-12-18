Several months ago there was an editorial in the Highlands News-Sun concerning the Police Oath of Office. The writer wrote that the Oath does not include anything that states the police are to protect and defend the innocent. They could stand by while anybody commits a crime.
I decided to do a little research. First, this Oath is a Public Employees Oath to establish a standard of conduct and ethics for members of the police department. It further includes a Law Enforcement Cannon of ethics.
You know how at times you will only read or hear the beginning of a disparaging remark and never hear or listen to the entire account of the event? In my research, I found that the Public Employees Oath must support, protect and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States. It goes on to say that they will well and faithfully perform the duties of police officer of the City of Sebring.
Next is the Law Enforcement Canon of Ethics which is what the writer did not bring to light. It briefly states that, “As a law enforcement officer they will safeguard property and lives, protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder and to respect the Constitutional rights of all people in the pursuit of liberty, equality and justice.”
I think we all make this kind of mistake at times in our lives. Especially, during these last four years, this has occurred hundreds of times where Donald Trump or one of his followers gives you only the beginning of the story, telling lies or misinformation and people buy into it because they want it to be true. Listen to the entire story, digest it and make an educated decision or remark. This nation cannot run on lies and half-truths.
Think, think, think!
Judith Eckstein
Sebring