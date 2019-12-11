“Oh my, what a cute baby!” the older woman in the checkout line from Walmart says, as she inches closer to the infant in my arms. Before I can think to do anything, she grabs him by the hands and starts to coo about how much a handsome boy he is. What should seem as a form of endearment and flattery, in my mind is sheer horror.
Though no words leave my lips, a stranger just touched my son and I am visibly upset. This isn’t the first time it has happened, and may not be the last. But is it necessary for parents to continuously go through these unwanted situations? I think not. Or even more: for children to and possibly suffer from it, only because someone thought they were “adorable” enough to touch.
A person may wonder why a parent would get angry at a situation such as this — well here’s a way to put it ... little baby, big germs. Having spoken to many parents and reading countless stories, I know I am not alone.
Here are a few opinions from a post I posted for the online community:
Paul, 28 — “You can look, just don’t touch. Even if they were to ask, I’d want to avoid any unnecessary germs. People should be mindful.”
Jessica, 34 — “I don’t know why it’s OK to touch someone’s baby without permission from the parents. I can have my kid sit in a grocery cart that I wiped down, and I know not all the germs are gone, but I know the cart won’t kiss my baby and give it herpes, get what I mean?”
Daphne, 55 — Since babies cannot provide their consent, they should not be touched.”
Needing to know more myself on the topic medically, I came across medical editor Hansa D. Bhargava, MD and pediatrician. She wrote that besides babies continously putting their hands in their mouths, they’re still receiving vaccinations. And let me tell you, vaccinations/immunizations can take more than severl months to complete. She emphasizes that for an adult it could be a mere cold or a small cough but for that infant it could potentially mean infection, landing him or her in the hospital.
Not fully satisfied with the internet, I reached out to Dr. Raisa Camilo, MD, a local pediatrician. I asked what are the potential dangers of a stranger touching an infant. To which she replied that people easily can transmit disease through touch, and babies are most vulnerable the first three months of life. Their immune system is still developing and they haven’t received all their necessary shots.
She said, “It becomes more dangerous during the winter when flu season is high. Influenza B is contagious even before a person shows symptoms.”
Pretty serious stuff for just a few seconds of gratification.
“Can anything beneficial come from exposure of touch?” I questioned.
She said that babies need exposure to germs and that human contact is the best medicine for a child. She goes on to say that it’s important to talk and give affection to babies; it stimulates their brain, teaches them compassion, and can help them in schooling as they get older. But that being said, she still doesn’t think it’s appropriate to touch someone’s infant without parental consent.
Before we ended our interview, I asked if she had any advice for parents who are worried over a possible incident. She left me with these tips: first is to limit exposure, especially the first three months. Secondly, make sure that before anyone touches your bundle of joy, that they thoroughly wash their hands for at least 20 seconds. Thirdly, make sure to get your infant vaccinated. Being nervous about vaccinations and watching your little one cry from the poke of a syringe is totally OK, but remember it’s only providing the utmost protection. And lastly, she suggests for parents to not be afraid to pull the baby away from strange wandering hands. To gently, but sternly, voice that you don’t wish for your child to be touched is OK.
So yes, babies are cute and cuddly but there is no automatic permission to grab them. It goes to say, I and most parents appreciate the loving attention our little ones bring; but please remember this, in the most sincere but thorough of ways, hands off.
Amanda Fernandez is a Lake Placid resident and a new mother.