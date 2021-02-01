The Constitution: This document is almost everywhere to read as the Bible is, by any U.S. citizen. It states specifically, that impeachment is for removal of the president and vice president from office. To convict, get this folks, the president, not a private citizen, get this folks, the chief justice must preside. Justice Roberts said he would not.
The liberal Dems and a few Republicans have so much hate for this man that it shows that Satan knows he has little time left. The end is soon.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid