Live life as God intended
Our Lords and Masters have once again started the drumbeat warning of the specter of Chinese flu stalking the land. Aided and abetted by the usual aggregation of “experts,” media mutts and ill-informed pundits, the Eloi are again told to don masks, avoid human interaction, stay home and, as always, horde toilet paper. A sure sign of the later was my wife observing a geriatric in Publix with a shopping cart overloaded with paper towels and toilet paper.
Most folks in Highlands County have lived their lives and gone about their business unmasked, uncowed and perhaps a bit bemused by all these masked strangers in our midst. There have been no bulldozers digging mass graves, no bodies piling up in the streets, no shortages of body bags or coffins, no medical facilities overrun or other precursors of societal collapse and doom.
For those who swallow the guff about this fabricated and spurious ongoing cataclysm – wear your masks, get your shots (though now The Authorities are advising one should still wear a mask and may still acquire/transmits the virus even after any of the shots), cower in your hovels, horde toilet paper and, as observed in Publix parking lot, sanitize the bottom of your feet before getting into your vehicle.
The rest of us will continue to live normally as God intended, facing the expected challenges of daily life, enjoying our time on this planet and looking forward to an even better life later.
“When men stop believing in God, they don’t believe in nothing, they believe anything.” – G.K Chesterton
Harold Day
Lake Placid