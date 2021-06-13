This home is located at 808 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. It is priced at $629,000 and is listed by Sara Pipal with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This totally remodeled two-bedroom, bonus room, two-bathroom home has been taken down to the studs and rebuilt. Yes, we made it stronger and better and added an additional 800-plus square feet under air.
Some of the items done ... new roof, new plumbing, new electrical, added windows and new slider, added a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom. New drywall, new flooring, new cabinets, showers, appliances and the list goes on.
The home should be completed by the end of July.
The front of the home will have a welcoming front porch. Wait! The best is yet to come. This home has a dock with a dual boat lift.
The home sits on .50 acre and 100 feet of water frontage on Lake June. Imagine waking up every day to the magnificent views from your master bedroom overlooking Lake June. You also get the same amazing view from the kitchen, living room and bonus room.
If you are looking to live the true Florida lake lifestyle, this home is made for you! What are you waiting for?
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Sara Pipal at 612-404-8116 or send an email to spipal@bhhsflpg.com.
MLS# 280785